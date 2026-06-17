Open call announced for new permanent public artwork in Dubai

ARM Holding and Art Dubai have announced an open call for a new permanent public art commission in Dubai.

The commission, titled We Emerge Stronger, will be installed at Huna Sculpture Park at H Residence. Artists are being invited to propose a site-specific outdoor work that responds to the idea of resilience, renewal and shared strength.

The phrase takes its name from words used by President Sheikh Mohamed.

The project is open to regional and international artists who live in the UAE, as well as artist-gallery partnerships. Applicants must have previous experience working on permanent or large-scale outdoor installations.

Submissions opened on June 17 and will close on July 25. The artist brief and submission portal are available on Art Dubai’s website.

Creatives are being asked to consider material, form, scale, light and public interaction in their proposals. Submissions will be assessed on curatorial fit, site response, artistic strength, public presence and technical feasibility.

Early One Morning by Jacob Dahlgren was added to the park in 2025. Photo: Art Dubai Info

Huna Sculpture Park opened at H Residence on Jumeirah Road during Art Dubai in March 2024. Its early line-up included Rana Begum’s No. 1235 Mesh, Shaikha Al Mazrou’s Measuring Physicality of Void and Pablo Reinoso’s Solo Bench I.

The park now features permanent and temporary works by artists, including Khalid Al Banna, Nadim Karam, Sara Naim and Jacob Dahlgren, whose permanent work Early One Morning was added in 2025.

“Culture is essential to how we build cities and communities,” Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, chief executive of ARM Holding, said. “This commission reflects our belief that art should be woven into everyday life, giving artists the freedom to develop bold, individual proposals while creating a lasting public presence deeply connected to its environment.”

Benedetta Ghione, executive director of Art Dubai Group, said the partnership was part of a shared commitment to supporting artists in the city.

“We are proud to be delivering this commission alongside ARM Holding and look forward to seeing an ambitious new work enter the permanent landscape of this city,” she said.