How the Gulf became a new centre for international art fairs

The predominant narrative has always presumed that if the global art world arrives in the Gulf, standards would be raised and doors opened. In that vein, Art Basel Qatar and the coming Frieze Abu Dhabi could be presented as gifts to a region hungry for international validation. But that misses the point.

"These partnerships are symbiotic, not charitable," says Jack Thomas Taylor, curator of art, media and technology at the Media Majlis Museum at Northwestern University in Qatar. "Let me flip the question: What value do cities like Abu Dhabi and Doha bring to brands like Frieze and Art Basel? These cities offer equal recognition and confidence in return. Qatar didn't just host Art Basel; it legitimised the fair as an extension of initiatives already underway – not a debut, but a continuation."

Still, the Gulf’s art fair calendar has filled in ways unimaginable a decade ago. As Art Dubai turns 20 this year, Art Basel Qatar just completed its inaugural event and Frieze Abu Dhabi will be held this autumn. For the first time, the region will host permanent outposts of both dominant international art fair brands, alongside a home-grown institution that has spent two decades building the infrastructure that made their arrival possible.

El Anatsui, In the World But Don't Know the World, 2009, October Gallery, London, on show at Art Dubai in 2010. Photo: Capital D Studio / Art Dubai Info

Benedetta Ghione, executive director of Art Dubai Group, says this story has a lengthy arc. When Art Dubai launched in 2007, the emirate had about 10 galleries. "The fair acted as a catalyst for art in the city and region," she tells The National. Today, Dubai has more than 40 commercial galleries, global auction houses and a rapidly expanding collector base. It is the UAE's Creative Economy Strategy, Abu Dhabi's institutional frameworks and Sharjah's long-standing cultural commitments that created the conditions Frieze is now moving into – not the other way around. We see a similar story in Qatar, where the government has not only been constructing cultural landmarks, but also embedding artistic values into the country’s vision for decades.

Vincenzo de Bellis, who directs Art Basel Qatar, acknowledges this directly. "The growing presence of international art fairs in the region reflects a broader cultural momentum that has been building for some time," he tells The National. "Increased activity signals confidence in the region's artistic production, its collectors and its institutions." The confidence was already there – it just took some time for these institutions to recognise that and arrive.

Art Basel Qatar was held at M Galleries in Msheireb Downtown Doha. Photo: Art Basel Qatar Info

The Gulf’s art market is no longer waiting to be discovered – but the question now is how that momentum is built on. Ultimately, it is a landscape that must be defined on the region’s own terms, says Taylor. "Historically, echoes of mimicry abound in how the global art market has engaged regions like the Gulf, inviting outsiders to imitate its systems, gain recognition on the centre's terms, but never fully arrive as equals," he says. "What I see now is a shift beyond mimicry toward empowerment."

Part of that shift is visible in the format Art Basel Qatar chose for its first event. Rather than replicating the booth-heavy, gallery-showcase model familiar from Basel, Hong Kong or Miami, the fair opted for a curated, solo-presentation structure. De Bellis says audiences responded strongly to the format. “It encouraged sustained engagement and allowed visitors to experience each artist's work with greater clarity and focus."

What might have been a scaled-down version of the flagship was instead its own proposition. The diversity of artists on display was also evident, with at least half of the slots taken up by those from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Work by Emirati artist Hassan Sharif, courtesy of Gallery Isabelle in Dubai, on show at Art Basel Qatar. Photo: Art Basel Qatar Info

That said, much of the international media reflected on Qatar as a quieter, slower fair – but, again, that misses the point, Taylor says. “Quieter to whom? Slower than what? If this is the first international branded art fair of its kind in the region, why is there a comparison at all? The instinct to measure it against existing events reveals something about who is assumed to be the default audience, and whose experience is treated as the standard."

The two-way dynamic Taylor describes – where Gulf cities confer legitimacy on international brands as much as they receive it – has practical implications for the collectors and institutions that participate. "We'll likely see more local collectors engaging with these fairs' global editions: buying, attending, supporting and becoming part of the ecosystem rather than mere spectators," he says. "That's leverage."

The value of home-grown platforms then becomes less about what they offer in contrast to international ones and more about what the latter cannot replicate overnight. For Ghione, Art Dubai embodies a form of trust that can’t be bought. “Art Dubai maintains deep ties to local and regional cultural networks, forged over decades through collaborations, commissions and institutional and governmental partnerships," she says. "Collectors become patrons, artists gain long-term visibility and institutions encounter practices early enough to support their trajectories."

A walk into the night by Marlon Griffith, on show at Art Dubai 2019. Photo: Photo Solutions / Art Dubai Info

Where an international fair arrives with a global rolodex, a home-grown institution maintains loyalty, says Taylor. "What home-grown fairs uniquely offer is a deep-rootedness in local discourse and a readiness to champion artists and ideas without market consensus. Betting on 'cool' is risky, and home-grown fairs have historically embraced that gamble."

De Bellis is careful not to frame this as competition. "We believe that a mature cultural landscape benefits from plurality. Different platforms bring different perspectives, networks and formats, and together they can contribute to sustained global attention for artists and galleries from the region," he says.

It is that differentiation, particularly in terms of curatorial diversity, that will ensure the longevity of the Gulf’s art fair circuit, says Taylor. "If every fair is chasing the same galleries, the same collectors, the same rhetoric of 'bridging East and West', then, yes, you get diminishing returns. Each fair needs to articulate what it does that nothing else can."

What happens next depends on how the players within this landscape – whether regional or international – take that seriously and also invest in what doesn’t photograph – or necessarily sell – well, Taylor adds. "Critical writing, independent curatorial platforms, artist residencies, educational programmes that develop not just artists but audiences with art, media, digital, literacy... The discipline of doing something today that will bear fruit in five or 10 years."