Global universities to launch business degrees inspired by Dubai 'success story'

Elite universities are primed to develop future business leaders in a major partnership with the Dubai government inspired by the city's rise to become an international powerhouse.

Renowned institutes in Europe, the US and the region on Wednesday set out plans to launch research and studies to learn lessons from the “Dubai success story” under the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

An agreement was signed between the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development and Georgetown University in the US, HEC Paris, IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, and Abu Dhabi's own Insead Business School.

The higher education collaboration aims to produce a comprehensive study for future tailored Master of Business Administration (MBA) and executive education programmes at home and abroad.

The project was unveiled at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Pablo Martin de Holan, dean of the HEC Paris campus in Qatar, believes Dubai's rapid growth can serve as an example for future generations.

“Dubai is one of the success stories for the 20th and the 21st centuries. It is a combination of the vision of the Dubai Ruler and the exceptional execution of projects on the ground,” Dr De Holan said.

“We like to learn more about the Dubai success story as we believe this city is different from the rest of the world. Other cities can learn many lessons from what Dubai has done.

“The vision without execution can’t go far but in Dubai they combine both. There is an exceptional person who was able to see and design the future and execute it.

“Dubai reacted quickly and was able to produce the results we can see today.”

Peter Zemsky, professor of strategy and innovation at Insead, spoke of the importance of examining the emirate's achievements.

“We can learn from great leaders like Sheikh Mohammed. There are amazing things happening in Dubai like the strength of public and private partnerships,” Mr Zemsky said.

“Dubai is great example of how to get forward with ability to innovate every year.” He said the business school found “the way the Dubai Ruler developed his people and leaders” impressive.

He said Insead had already conducted an assessment of Dubai's resilience and swift recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We talked to the frontline leaders about how they dealt with the pandemic, which allowed Dubai to be one of the most successful cities in the world for Covid-19.”

Vision for the future

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum has welcomed about 1,000 prominent government and private sector decision-makers.

The high-profile gathering has focused on how strong leadership and management are at the heart of driving progress in all sections of society.

Sheikh Mohammed outlined his ambition to make Dubai the “best city in the world” in a message on X after attending the event.

He stressed the need to ensure that all government policies and strategies have the goal of improving people's lives.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, chairman of the executive office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and chairman of MBRCLD, said the forum provides a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas and best practices.

“We gathered to learn, think, dream and design the best city in the world based on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s philosophy in leadership,” said Mr Al Gergawi.

“His vision, based on an accelerator government, creative private sector and supportive community, participate to make Dubai the best city in the world.

“The forum is a powerful tool for Dubai’s next chapter of transformation, empowering new leaders to drive this change.”

The five pillars of Islam

