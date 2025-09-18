Best in the business: UAE university ranks high in MBA league table

A top UAE university has been recognised for its efforts to develop the business leaders of tomorrow after being named the best in the country in a new MBA league table.

The United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain was placed top of the class in the Emirates and second in the Gulf region in the recently released QS Global MBA Rankings 2026. The UAEU College of Business and Economics was also ranked in the 121-30 bracket out of 390 MBA courses around the world.

The comprehensive list evaluates business schools on vital indicators such as employability, value for money, alumni outcomes, thought leadership and diversity.

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania led the annual rankings, with Harvard Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management and Stanford Graduate School of Business making for an all-US top four. HEC Paris, London Business School and Cambridge (Judge) featured in the top 10.

UAEU said the recognition underscored its commitment to equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving global business landscape. The university comprises nine colleges and 13 interdisciplinary research centres, including the Emirates Centre for Entrepreneurship Research, which plays a central role in fostering innovation and championing start-ups.

It is the latest success for the team at UAEU, cementing its position as a centre of excellence in the region and beyond.

On Wednesday, the university was granted a US patent for a new eco-friendly battery cell that has been hailed as a breakthrough for efforts to cut carbon emissions. The invention, called the metal-carbon dioxide battery cell, is designed to convert carbon dioxide into electrical energy and valuable chemical products such as formate and hydrocarbons.

It is intended to address pressing environmental challenges caused by carbon emissions by providing a highly efficient battery system with superior energy conversion performance compared with conventional batteries.

In January, the institution launched the Stem Cells Research Centre. It is hoped it will develop a “new generation” of Emirati scientists to help drive progress in stem cell therapy and enhance patient care.

The centre was opened in the presence of Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed and chancellor of the university. The centre will look to bolster research into stem cell therapy, boost manufacturing capabilities and establish international partnerships to support the stem cell market in the Middle East, which is expected to grow to $1.3 billion by 2030, from $711.8 million in 2024.

Gifts exchanged King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword

Queen Camilla - Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch

Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence

Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How it works Booklava works on a subscription model. On signing up you receive a free book as part of a 30-day-trial period, after which you pay US$9.99 (Dh36.70) per month to gain access to a library of books and discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected titles. You can cancel your subscription at any time. For more details go to www.booklava.com

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

UAE’s revised Cricket World Cup League Two schedule August, 2021: Host - United States; Teams - UAE, United States and Scotland Between September and November, 2021 (dates TBC): Host - Namibia; Teams - Namibia, Oman, UAE December, 2021: Host - UAE; Teams - UAE, Namibia, Oman February, 2022: Hosts - Nepal; Teams - UAE, Nepal, PNG June, 2022: Hosts - Scotland; Teams - UAE, United States, Scotland September, 2022: Hosts - PNG; Teams - UAE, PNG, Nepal February, 2023: Hosts - UAE; Teams - UAE, PNG, Nepal

Squads Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Babar Azam (vc), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Kill%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nikhil%20Nagesh%20Bhat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Lakshya%2C%20Tanya%20Maniktala%2C%20Ashish%20Vidyarthi%2C%20Harsh%20Chhaya%2C%20Raghav%20Juyal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

ANDROID%20VERSION%20NAMES%2C%20IN%20ORDER %3Cp%3EAndroid%20Alpha%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Beta%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Cupcake%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Donut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Eclair%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Froyo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Gingerbread%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Honeycomb%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Ice%20Cream%20Sandwich%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Jelly%20Bean%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20KitKat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Lollipop%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Marshmallow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Nougat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Oreo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Pie%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2010%20(Quince%20Tart*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2011%20(Red%20Velvet%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2012%20(Snow%20Cone*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2013%20(Tiramisu*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2014%20(Upside%20Down%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2015%20(Vanilla%20Ice%20Cream*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3E*%20internal%20codenames%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Khaldoon%20Bushnaq%20and%20Tariq%20Seksek%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20100%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20to%20date%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2415%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

How much sugar is in chocolate Easter eggs? The 169g Crunchie egg has 15.9g of sugar per 25g serving, working out at around 107g of sugar per egg

The 190g Maltesers Teasers egg contains 58g of sugar per 100g for the egg and 19.6g of sugar in each of the two Teasers bars that come with it

The 188g Smarties egg has 113g of sugar per egg and 22.8g in the tube of Smarties it contains

The Milky Bar white chocolate Egg Hunt Pack contains eight eggs at 7.7g of sugar per egg

The Cadbury Creme Egg contains 26g of sugar per 40g egg

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13

June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16

June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12

June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32

June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34

June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15

June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24

July 8: New Zealand v Lions

Green ambitions Trees: 1,500 to be planted, replacing 300 felled ones, with veteran oaks protected

Lake: Brown's centrepiece to be cleaned of silt that makes it as shallow as 2.5cm

Biodiversity: Bat cave to be added and habitats designed for kingfishers and little grebes

Flood risk: Longer grass, deeper lake, restored ponds and absorbent paths all meant to siphon off water

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour Calendar 2018/19 July 29: OTA Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan Sep 22-23: LA Convention Centre in Los Angeles, US Nov 16-18: Carioca Arena Centre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Feb 7-9: Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE Mar 9-10: Copper Box Arena in London, UK

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MWTC Tickets start from Dh100 for adults and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. Three-day and travel packages are also available at 20 per cent discount.

Racecard 6pm: Mina Hamriya – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 6.35pm: Al Wasl Stakes – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Turf) 1,200m 7.10pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,900m 7.45pm: Blue Point Sprint – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,000m 8.20pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (T) 2,810m 8.55pm: Mina Rashid – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (T) 1,600m

RACE CARD 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Turf) 2,200m

5.30pm: Khor Al Baghal – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

6pm: Khor Faridah – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 (T) 1,400m

7pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 (T) 1,400m

7.30pm: Khor Laffam – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

ABU%20DHABI%20CARD %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E5pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(Turf)%202%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E5.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Rub%20Al%20Khali%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAl%20Marmoom%20Desert%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6.30pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELiwa%20Oasis%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAl%20Khatim%20Desert%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.30pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Al%20Quadra%20Desert%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

FIGHT CARD Welterweight Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) Catchweight 75kg Leandro Martins (BRA) v Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Flyweight Corinne Laframboise (CAN) v Manon Fiorot (FRA) Featherweight Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) v Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) v Mohamed Arsharq Ali (SLA) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) v Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) Featherweight title Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) Lightweight title Bruno Machado (BRA) v Mike Santiago (USA)

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

In Praise of Zayed A thousand grains of Sand whirl in the sky

To mark the journey of one passer-by

If then a Cavalcade disturbs the scene,

Shall such grains sing before they start to fly? What man of Honour, and to Honour bred

Will fear to go wherever Truth has led?

For though a Thousand urge him to retreat

He'll laugh, until such counsellors have fled. Stands always One, defiant and alone

Against the Many, when all Hope has flown.

Then comes the Test; and only then the time

Of reckoning what each can call his own. History will not forget: that one small Seed

Sufficed to tip the Scales in time of need.

More than a debt, the Emirates owe to Zayed

Their very Souls, from outside influence freed.

No praise from Roderic can increase his Fame.

Steadfastness was the Essence of his name.

The changing years grow Gardens in the Sand

And build new Roads to Sand which stays the same.

But Hearts are not rebuilt, nor Seed resown.

What was, remains, essentially Alone.

Until the Golden Messenger, all-wise,

Calls out: "Come now, my Friend!" - and All is known - Roderic Fenwick Owen

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).