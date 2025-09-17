UAE university granted US patent for carbon-cutting battery to power up sustainability ambitions

A leading UAE university has been granted a US patent for a new eco-friendly battery cell that has been hailed as a breakthrough for efforts to cut carbon emissions.

The United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain said the invention, called the metal-carbon dioxide battery cell, was a "significant achievement" in the field of green batteries and clean energy technology. It is designed to convert carbon dioxide into electrical energy and valuable chemical products such as formate and hydrocarbons.

It aims to address pressing environmental challenges caused by carbon emissions by providing a highly efficient battery system with superior energy conversion performance compared with conventional batteries.

“The new cell offers a practical solution to carbon pollution by combining high efficiency with environmental sustainability," said Prof Ali Al Marzouqi, dean of the college of graduate studies at the university. "This invention opens new horizons for utilising carbon dioxide in energy production and places UAEU at the forefront of global leadership in clean energy technologies.”

Dr Muhammad Kashif Aslam, one of the lead inventors, said the product was primed to play an important role in the UAE's efforts to protect the environment and build a more sustainable future.

“This invention represents a breakthrough in battery technology," he said. "We successfully developed a cell that uses carbon dioxide as a reactive source, contributing to emission reduction and its conversion into sustainable clean energy. This technology enhances the potential transition towards a green, innovation-driven economy.”

It is the latest success for the university's research teams, strengthening its position as an academic authority in the region and beyond.

In January, the institution launched the Stem Cells Research Centre. It aims to develop a "new generation" of Emirati scientists to help drive progress in stem cell therapy and enhance patient care.

The centre was opened in the presence of Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed and chancellor of the university. The centre will seek to bolster research into stem cell therapy, boost manufacturing capabilities and establish international partnerships to support the stem cell market in the Middle East, which is expected to grow to $1.3 billion by 2030, from $711.8 million in 2024.

