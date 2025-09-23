President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid review national priorities in talks

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday held talks in Abu Dhabi focused on the UAE's long-term vision for the future.

The leaders reviewed efforts to drive development in key sectors such as education, healthcare, family wellbeing and national identity at a high-level gathering at Qasr Al Bahr.

Their discussions were also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The UAE President and the Dubai Ruler exchanged greetings and held conversations with guests at the majlis, state news agency Wam reported.

They regularly meet to discuss strategies in place to help the Emirates deliver on its ambitions and enhance living standards of citizens and residents alike.

The meeting was attended by a number of ministers, sheikhs, senior officials and citizens, including Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President.

President meets Arab Parliament delegation

President Sheikh Mohamed bin greets members of the Arab Parliament. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday also welcomed a delegation from the Arab Parliament at Qasr Al Bahr, heading by its president, Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi.

Discussions centred on the critical role played by the parliament in bolstering solidarity and co-operation among Arab legislative bodies to help promote stability and development.

The meeting also addressed the importance of harnessing diplomacy to address challenges facing the Arab world.

The visiting delegation expressed their thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for his continued support of Arab causes and his leadership in championing joint Arab initiatives.

