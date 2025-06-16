President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Mohammed to discuss national development

President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to discuss the country's development.

During their meeting at Al Marmoom in Dubai, they spoke of "the positive indicators the UAE economy continues to deliver, supporting the country's progress and prosperity", state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

The discussion also touched on efforts to enhance government services for the benefit of all members of society, Wam added. The meeting took place in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

If you go... Etihad Airways flies from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, from about Dh3,600. Air Asia currently flies from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts planning to launch direct chartered flights to Redang Island in the near future. Rooms at The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort start from 680RM (Dh597).

Match info Manchester United 4

(Pogba 5', 33', Rashford 45', Lukaku 72') Bournemouth 1

(Ake 45 2') Red card: Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars