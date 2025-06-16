President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to discuss the country's development at Al Marmoom, Dubai. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to discuss the country's development at Al Marmoom, Dubai. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to discuss the country's development at Al Marmoom, Dubai. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to discuss the country's development at Al Marmoom, Dubai. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Mohammed to discuss national development

Meeting took place at Al Marmoom in Dubai

The National

June 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to discuss the country's development.

During their meeting at Al Marmoom in Dubai, they spoke of "the positive indicators the UAE economy continues to deliver, supporting the country's progress and prosperity", state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

The discussion also touched on efforts to enhance government services for the benefit of all members of society, Wam added. The meeting took place in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

If you go...

Etihad Airways flies from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, from about Dh3,600. Air Asia currently flies from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts planning to launch direct chartered flights to Redang Island in the near future. Rooms at The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort start from 680RM (Dh597).

On Women's Day
On Women's Day
Match info

Manchester United 4
(Pogba 5', 33', Rashford 45', Lukaku 72')

Bournemouth 1
(Ake 45 2')

Red card: Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

While you're here

The Light of the Moon

Director: Jessica M Thompson

Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David

Three stars

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Updated: June 16, 2025, 5:53 PM`
UAESheikh Mansour bin ZayedSheikh Mohamed bin ZayedSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
Read next...
President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai during an Eid Al Adha reception, at Al Mushrif Palace. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

President hosts UAE Rulers at Eid Al Adha reception

President Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in Abu Dhabi. UAE Presidential Court

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid discuss UAE goals