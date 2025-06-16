President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Mohammed to discuss national development

President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to discuss the country's development.
During their meeting at Al Marmoom in Dubai, they spoke of "the positive indicators the UAE economy continues to deliver, supporting the country's progress and prosperity", state news agency Wam reported on Monday.
The discussion also touched on efforts to enhance government services for the benefit of all members of society, Wam added. The meeting took place in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
