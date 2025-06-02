Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will hold talks to explore partnerships in various fields. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed to make official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday

Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court to meet Emir Sheikh Meshal during trip

June 02, 2025

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will on Tuesday begin an official visit to Kuwait aimed at bolstering long-standing ties between the Gulf countries.

Sheikh Mansour is to hold talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal to explore ways to enhance partnerships in various fields, state news agency Wam reported.

The Emirates is one of Kuwait's largest economic partners, with trade between the countries growing markedly in recently years.

President Sheikh Mohamed paid a state visit to Kuwait in November last year, during which he met Sheikh Meshal.

In September last year, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, joined Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahya to inaugurate Kuwait's new embassy in Abu Dhabi. The building is in the Embassies District, Al Ma'arid.

Sheikh Abdullah said at the time that the new embassy showed the strength of ties between the UAE and Kuwait. He witnessed the signing of eight agreements related to sectors including infrastructure, technology, telecoms, national funding, sport, culture, cyber security and defence.

