Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed to make official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will on Tuesday begin an official visit to Kuwait aimed at bolstering long-standing ties between the Gulf countries.
Sheikh Mansour is to hold talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal to explore ways to enhance partnerships in various fields, state news agency Wam reported.
The Emirates is one of Kuwait's largest economic partners, with trade between the countries growing markedly in recently years.
President Sheikh Mohamed paid a state visit to Kuwait in November last year, during which he met Sheikh Meshal.
In September last year, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, joined Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahya to inaugurate Kuwait's new embassy in Abu Dhabi. The building is in the Embassies District, Al Ma'arid.
Sheikh Abdullah said at the time that the new embassy showed the strength of ties between the UAE and Kuwait. He witnessed the signing of eight agreements related to sectors including infrastructure, technology, telecoms, national funding, sport, culture, cyber security and defence.
Sheikh Zayed's poem
When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation.
Your love is ruling over my heart
Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it
Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home
You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness
Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins
You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge
You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm
Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you
You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it
Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.