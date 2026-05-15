Trump and Xi begin second day of talks shadowed by unresolved Iran war

US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping began a second day of meetings on Friday, which will wrap up the two-day visit that has largely been overshadowed by the unresolved Iran war and tension in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two leaders met at Zhongnanhai, the secretive headquarters of the ruling Communist Party and residence of its top leaders, Chinese state media reported.

Mr Trump and Mr Xi reached "a ⁠series of new consensuses" during their ⁠talks in ​Beijing, ⁠China's ‌foreign ministry said ​on Friday, without elaborating.

The two leaders also agreed to properly handle each other's concerns and strengthen communication and ​coordination ‌on international and ⁠regional ​issues, the ​ministry ‌said, ⁠adding that the talks "fostered ⁠mutual understanding and deepened mutual trust."

Both sides described the first day of the visit positively though it came with a stark warning from the Chinese leader over Taiwan, saying mishandling of the issue could lead to "clashes" between them.

Mr Trump told Fox News on Thursday evening that Mr Xi offered to help with Iran, though it was not confirmed by the Chinese side. A White House readout of their meeting said the two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must be open to support the free flow of energy.

“It’s really important for China to have the Strait of Hormuz open, no tolling, no military control, and that was clear from the meeting. So we welcome that,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told US media from Beijing.

“The Chinese are being very pragmatic, and they don’t want to be on the wrong side of this,” he said.

Mr Trump once again doubled down on threats to Iran to reach a diplomatic deal. "I am not going to be much more patient," he said in the same interview. "They should make a deal."