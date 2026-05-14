Trump and Xi stress importance of good relations after Beijing talks

China's President, Xi Jinping, stressed the importance of stable ties in a “changing and turbulent” world at a state banquet hosted for US President Donald Trump on the second day of the American leader's official visit to Beijing.

The banquet at the Great Hall of the People followed two rounds of talks between the leaders on Thursday. The discussions were expected to be dominated by trade and the Iran war, which has caused a global energy crisis.

Speaking at the banquet, Mr Xi compared US-China relations to “steering a giant ship forward, steadily and in the right direction”. He ended his speech with a toast to the “development and prosperity of our states, and the bright future of China-US relations”.

In his response, Mr Trump thanked Mr Xi for “a magnificent welcome like none other” and praised what he described as a “graciously hosted state visit”.

Mr Trump said his talks with Mr Xi had been productive and were “for the good of the US and China”.

Commerce and respect

Delegations from both countries also met on Thursday, with business leaders – including tech billionaire Elon Musk – expected to sign agreements that could be announced on Friday.

Mr Trump is hoping to secure trade agreements on what aides have described as “the three Bs” – beef, soybeans and Boeing aircraft. The White House said deals were expected in industry, aerospace, agriculture and energy.

The first round of discussions on Thursday morning covered economic relations, Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear issues and Taiwan, according to the Xinhua news agency. Taiwan was described by Chinese officials as “the most important issue”. The talks lasted more than two hours.

The White House statement on the meeting did not mention Taiwan. “The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic co-operation between our two countries. They agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy. Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” a White House official said.

Speaking to reporters before visiting the historic Temple of Heaven in southern Beijing, Mr Trump described the talks as “great” and said that “China is beautiful”. He did not respond when asked whether Taiwan had been discussed.

Mr Xi welcomed “deeper US business participation in China’s reform and opening”, according to Xinhua. The two leaders also discussed the situations in the Middle East, Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, Xinhua said.

The leaders both referred to history in their banquet speeches, with Mr Trump noting that commerce with Chinese existed at the time of America’s founding fathers and highlighting what he called “respect between the two peoples stretching back 250 years”.

His visit concludes on Friday, with a second summit between the two leaders followed by meetings over tea and lunch.

Mr Trump and Mr Xi are expected to make joint announcements on trade and diplomacy before the American delegation departs for Washington.