Podcasts
Beyond the Headlines

Where does China stand in US-Iran conflict?

Donald Trump may push for China to curb Iranian oil imports during visit to Beijing

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

May 14, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Trade ties and tariff relief were supposed to be the key issues on the agenda during US President Donald Trump's visit to China this week. But with the Iran war unresolved and the Strait of Hormuz still blocked, the conflict is to take precedence.

China is a major importer of Iranian oil and analysts say Mr Trump will try to push Beijing to decrease its purchases as a way of increasing pressure on Tehran.

China’s relationship with Iran is significant. But Beijing also has important economic partnerships in Gulf states, which Iran has routinely attacked since the conflict began. China has been treading carefully throughout the war, not aligning itself explicitly with any one side.

A week before Mr Trump’s visit, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Beijing, when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an end to the hostilities. But the meeting also came after China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution in April to reopen the strait.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher asks where China stands in the power struggle between Tehran and Washington, and whether Beijing could play a role in defusing the conflict. She speaks to Chuchu Zhang, deputy director at the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies at Fudan University in China.

Updated: May 14, 2026, 5:08 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

US President Donald Trump is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. EPA
Headphones

Trump-Xi talks, Gaza reconstruction concerns and UAE health breakthrough

US President Donald Trump visits Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Reuters.
Headphones

Where does China stand in US-Iran conflict?

Reflecting on Art Dubai ahead of 20th event
Play38:53

Reflecting on Art Dubai ahead of 20th event

National flags of China and the United States on a road ahead of US President Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing. Reuters
Headphones

Trump’s China visit and Hormuz tensions

More podcasts