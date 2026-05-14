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Trending Middle East

Trump-Xi talks, Gaza reconstruction concerns and UAE health breakthrough

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 14, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump begins talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, with trade, Iran, energy and the Strait of Hormuz on the agenda.

We also look at rising tension in the Gulf after Iran demands the release of four suspected Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operatives detained by Kuwait after an alleged infiltration attempt.

On Gaza, the diplomat overseeing the US-backed peace process warns Hamas is strengthening its grip and obstructing reconstruction efforts as concerns grow over the future of the ceasefire.

In the UAE, authorities announce new measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing in the gold trade, one of the country’s largest economic sectors.

And the UAE becomes the first country in the world to approve Baxfendy, a new hypertension treatment described by doctors as a major breakthrough for patients with resistant high blood pressure.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 14, 2026, 5:25 AM
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