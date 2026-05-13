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Trending Middle East

Trump’s China visit, Hormuz tensions and Gulf states tighten security measures

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 13, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump heads to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Iran, energy and the Strait of Hormuz expected to dominate discussions.

We also look at growing pressure around the strait, as Washington signals it is prepared to maintain a prolonged blockade, while Russia and China oppose a US-backed UN resolution targeting Iran.

Across the Gulf, authorities intensify action against alleged Iran-linked operatives, with new sanctions, arrests and terrorism listings announced in the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar says he is considering investments in Syria worth up to $18 billion, as Damascus seeks to rebuild its economy after years of war and sanctions.

And a report says trade and investment ties between the UAE and the US have accelerated sharply since Mr Trump’s visit to the Emirates last year.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 13, 2026, 6:11 AM
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