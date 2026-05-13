Is the UAE's exit the beginning of the end for Opec?

The UAE's decision to leave Opec is the biggest exit the organisation has faced since 1960.

As the group's third-largest producer and one of the few members with real spare capacity, the departure of the Emirates raises urgent questions about the future of global oil markets and the organisation that has shaped them for decades.

This comes at a critical moment. The Iran war is escalating, the Strait of Hormuz is under pressure and Aramco is warning that the market has already lost about one billion barrels. Analysts say it could take until well into next year for the situation to fully recover.

In this episode of Business Extra, host Salim A Essaid speaks with Amena Bakr, head of Middle East and Opec+ insights at Kpler, about what the UAE's exit means, whether other members could follow suit and whether the old Opec model still works in a more fragmented world.