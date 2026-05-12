South Lebanon faces 'wanton destruction', Houthis expand arsenal and Abu Dhabi launches $15bn projects

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, analysis reviewed by The National shows nearly 100,000 civilian structures in southern Lebanon have been destroyed or damaged by Israel's campaign of "wanton destruction", with legal experts warning it could amount to a war crime.

We also look at an investigation into Houthi weapons networks in Yemen, where advanced missiles and drones linked to Iranian supply systems have been found.

Meanwhile, Iran warns it is prepared to respond to any new US attack, while President Donald Trump says the fragile ceasefire is on “massive life support”.

In Abu Dhabi, authorities launch Dh55 billion ($14.97 billion) worth of infrastructure and development projects across transport, health care and education.

And international health authorities are responding to a hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship after passengers tested positive after travelling on to several countries.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.