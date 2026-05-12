Podcasts
Trending Middle East

South Lebanon faces 'wanton destruction', Houthis expand arsenal and Abu Dhabi launches $15bn projects

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

May 12, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, analysis reviewed by The National shows nearly 100,000 civilian structures in southern Lebanon have been destroyed or damaged by Israel's campaign of "wanton destruction", with legal experts warning it could amount to a war crime.

We also look at an investigation into Houthi weapons networks in Yemen, where advanced missiles and drones linked to Iranian supply systems have been found.

Meanwhile, Iran warns it is prepared to respond to any new US attack, while President Donald Trump says the fragile ceasefire is on “massive life support”.

In Abu Dhabi, authorities launch Dh55 billion ($14.97 billion) worth of infrastructure and development projects across transport, health care and education.

And international health authorities are responding to a hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship after passengers tested positive after travelling on to several countries.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 12, 2026, 5:10 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

Emergency workers and residents search through the rubble after an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon. AFP
Headphones

South Lebanon faces 'wanton destruction' and Houthis expand arsenal

US President Donald Trump called Iran’s response to proposals for ending the conflict 'totally unacceptable'. AFP
Headphones

Trump criticises Iran's response to proposal as Gulf faces drone attacks

Iranian forces launch a missile. The ceasefire between Tehran and the US is under further strain. Reuters
Headphones

US and Iran exchange fire as the UAE deals with missile and drone threats

The USS George Bush in the Arabian Sea as the US enforces a naval blockade against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Centcom.
Headphones

What's next in the battle for Strait of Hormuz?

More podcasts