Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Trump criticises Iran's response, renewed drone attacks in Gulf and UAE pupils return to school

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

May 11, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump calls Iran’s response to American proposals for ending the conflict “totally unacceptable” as negotiations continue through Pakistan and tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz.

We also look at renewed drone attacks across the Gulf, including strikes intercepted by the UAE and an attack on a cargo vessel travelling towards Qatar.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah launches rockets at Israeli forces while Israeli air strikes kill dozens, despite ongoing ceasefire efforts and upcoming talks in Washington.

In Syria, a former Assad-era general faces trial over allegations of torture and attacks on civilians during the early years of the civil war.

And in the UAE, pupils return to classrooms after a week of remote learning introduced because of Iranian missile threats.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 11, 2026, 7:05 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

US President Donald Trump called Iran’s response to proposals for ending the conflict 'totally unacceptable'. AFP
Headphones

Trump criticises Iran's response to proposal as Gulf faces drone attacks

Iranian forces launch a missile. The ceasefire between Tehran and the US is under further strain. Reuters
Headphones

US and Iran exchange fire as the UAE deals with missile and drone threats

The USS George Bush in the Arabian Sea as the US enforces a naval blockade against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Centcom.
Headphones

What's next in the battle for Strait of Hormuz?

The site of an Israeli air strike in Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik. AFP
Headphones

Iran response to peace plan awaited, Israel strikes Beirut

More podcasts