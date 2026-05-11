Trump criticises Iran's response, renewed drone attacks in Gulf and UAE pupils return to school

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump calls Iran’s response to American proposals for ending the conflict “totally unacceptable” as negotiations continue through Pakistan and tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz.

We also look at renewed drone attacks across the Gulf, including strikes intercepted by the UAE and an attack on a cargo vessel travelling towards Qatar.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah launches rockets at Israeli forces while Israeli air strikes kill dozens, despite ongoing ceasefire efforts and upcoming talks in Washington.

In Syria, a former Assad-era general faces trial over allegations of torture and attacks on civilians during the early years of the civil war.

And in the UAE, pupils return to classrooms after a week of remote learning introduced because of Iranian missile threats.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.