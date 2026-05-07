Iran response awaited, Israel hits Beirut and France moves to help reopen Hormuz - Trending

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the world is awaiting Iran’s response to a US proposal aimed at ending the war, as Washington and Tehran move closer to a possible framework agreement covering sanctions, shipping and Iran’s nuclear programme.

We also look at France’s efforts to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz by sending the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the region and discussions on a new UN Security Council resolution.

In Lebanon, Israel launches strikes on Beirut for the first time in weeks despite a ceasefire, while clashes continue in the south.

The UAE rejects allegations by Sudan’s army-led government that it was involved in drone strikes on Khartoum airport, calling the claims deliberate propaganda.

And in Abu Dhabi, Tawazun Council and AD Ports Group launch a new defence industrial free zone aimed at expanding the UAE’s manufacturing and defence capabilities.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.