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How the UAE's Aleria is partnering with Nvidia to own its AI future

Executives behind the Aleria-Nvidia agreement say AI investment in the region is increasing despite global uncertainty

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Salim A. Essaid
Salim A. Essaid

May 06, 2026

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As global supply chains face sustained disruption, the UAE is pressing ahead with a plan to build sovereign AI infrastructure, technology and data that the country can control without relinquishing intellectual property to foreign providers.

In this week's Business Extra, recorded at Making it in the Emirates in Abu Dhabi, host Salim A Essaid speaks to the executives behind a deal finalised in March, in which UAE-based sovereign AI company Aleria won a major agreement with Nvidia to use advanced AI infrastructure in the UAE, beginning with thousands of Blackwell Ultra chips.

Eric Leandri, chief executive of Aleria, Marc Domenech, vice president of Enterprise at Nvidia for the Middle East, North Africa and South Europe, and Paul Bloch, co-founder of data intelligence platform DDN, explain why sovereign AI is critical for the most sensitive areas of a country's digital operations, from healthcare and financial systems to government data and defence, and why investment in the sector is increasing in defiance of the geopolitical climate.

Updated: May 06, 2026, 9:38 AM
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From left: Marc Domenech, vice president of Enterprise at Nvidia for the Middle East, North Africa and South Europe, Eric Leandri, chief executive of Aleria, Salim A Essaid, business editor at The National, and Paul Bloch, co-founder of data intelligence platform DDN. The National
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How the UAE's Aleria is partnering with Nvidia to own its AI future

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