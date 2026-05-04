Make it in the Emirates starts, US to escort ships in strait, Iran receives response on peace plan - Trending

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US prepares to begin escorting foreign vessels through the Strait of Hormuz under a new initiative aimed at easing pressure on global shipping.

In Tehran, Iran says it has received a US response to its 14-point peace proposal aimed at ending the war within 30 days.

In Abu Dhabi, policymakers and industry leaders gather for the Make it in the Emirates summit, expected to generate billions in industrial agreements focused on supply-chain resilience.

Adnoc also announces plans to award Dh200 billion ($55 billion) in contracts over the next three years, signalling a major investment push in the UAE’s energy sector following its exit from Opec.

And in Dubai, tunnelling begins on the Metro Blue Line, part of a wider transport expansion that includes the planned Gold Line, as the city continues to build for long-term growth.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.