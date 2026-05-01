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Trending Middle East

Sudan arms smuggling case, Senate blocks Iran war vote and Gulf travel recovers

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 01, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, 13 suspects are set to stand trial in the UAE over a multimillion-dollar plot to funnel weapons to Sudan’s army through the country’s financial system.

In Washington, the US Senate blocks an attempt to force President Donald Trump to end the war in Iran.

In the UAE, authorities ban citizens from travelling to Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, citing continuing regional tensions and urging those in the countries to return.

Across the Gulf, air travel is gradually recovering as airlines restore capacity and airspace restrictions ease following the ceasefire.

And fuel prices in the UAE rise again in May, marking a third consecutive monthly increase as global oil markets remain elevated.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 01, 2026, 5:30 AM
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