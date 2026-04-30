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Trending Middle East

Lebanon's hunger crisis, US-Iran legal deadline and Dubai's financial crime crackdown

A round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

April 30, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, UN-backed forecasts warn that almost a quarter of Lebanon's population could face acute hunger, as the conflict continues despite ceasefire efforts.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discuss the war in Iran and a possible ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call.

The US conflict with Iran is approaching a legal deadline that could determine whether the war continues without congressional approval, as efforts also continue to manage the impact of a potential long-term blockade.

In the UAE, a new national strategy has been approved to strengthen supply chains and protect access to essential goods amid global disruption.

And in Dubai, a major international operation has led to the arrest of 276 suspects linked to organised financial crime networks.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: April 30, 2026, 5:25 AM
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