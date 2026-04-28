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Iran containment ‘failed miserably’, UAE official says

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

April 28, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Dr Anwar Gargash said Gulf efforts to contain Iran have failed, warning the region must prepare for a long-term threat from Tehran.

We also hear that Iranian arms supplies have continued to Islamist-aligned factions in Sudan, highlighting deeper regional links.

In Bahrain, authorities revoked the citizenship of dozens of people accused of supporting Iran’s attacks, as security measures tighten.

Across the Gulf, recruiters said the jobs market is recovering unevenly, with tourism and hospitality hit hardest while other sectors remain resilient.

And in Dubai, a major housing plan worth 1.8 billion dirhams will deliver hundreds of homes for Emiratis as part of efforts to support families and improve living standards.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: April 28, 2026, 6:35 AM
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