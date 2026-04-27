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Trending Middle East

Iran puts forward new plan for Strait of Hormuz amid renewed diplomatic push

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

April 27, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Iran puts forward a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, as diplomatic activity intensifies.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli strikes kill at least 14 people, with continued exchanges of fire despite continuing ceasefire pressures.

In Washington, new details emerge after a gunman opens fire outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, prompting a major security response.

In the UAE, the government launches a Dh1 billion industrial fund aimed at boosting local manufacturing and strengthening supply chains.

In Dubai, the extradition of alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan to Ireland could take months or even up to a year, as legal and security challenges slow the process.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: April 27, 2026, 5:23 AM
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M/V Sevan was among 19 “shadow fleet” vessels sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury for activities related to transporting billions of dollars worth of Iranian energy, oil and gas products, including propane and butane, to foreign markets. Earlier today, Sevan was intercepted in the Arabian Sea by a U.S. Navy helicopter from guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91), and the merchant vessel is currently complying with U.S. military direction to turn back to Iran under escort. Photo: Centcom
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