US-Iran strikes escalate, Dubai launches longevity authority and UAE businessman supports crash victims

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US has carried out a second consecutive night of strikes on Iran, while President Donald Trump warns Tehran to accept a deal or face further military action. Iran responded with attacks on US military targets in the region, prompting security alerts in Bahrain and the temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace.

At the UN, Iran says no sustainable agreement can be reached through threats or the use of force, as diplomatic efforts come under increasing pressure.

In Lebanon, local officials accuse Israeli forces of abducting two civilians from a southern border village, while a drone strike in Sidon raises concerns that the conflict is spreading further north.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the Dubai Authority for Healthy Longevity, a new body aimed at positioning the emirate as a global centre for advanced health care, biotechnology and longevity research.

And a leading UAE businessman announces a Dh1 million ($270,000) support fund for families affected by Sunday's fatal Dubai road crash, providing assistance to relatives of those killed and survivors recovering from their injuries.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.