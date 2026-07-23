Trump trades new threats with Iran, alternative routes to Strait of Hormuz, and Saudi Arabia's nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump has threatened to target Iranian infrastructure if Tehran attacks commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as the war continues for a 12th consecutive night.

As the conflict escalates to new fronts, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed attacks on two tankers in the Red Sea after declaring a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia.

DP World has signed an agreement to build two new deepwater terminals on the UAE’s east coast, creating a trade route that avoids the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the US and Saudi Arabia have reached a deal to develop a civilian nuclear programme in the kingdom.

And in the UAE, Etihad Rail will open its Madinat Zayed and Liwa passenger stations on November 30, one month earlier than planned.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans