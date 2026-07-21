Houthis threaten maritime embargo, 10th night of US-Iran war, and pilot zone framework begins in Lebanon

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have announced a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, raising fears of further disruption to Red Sea shipping.

Previous threats have already disrupted Saudi oil exports, with crude loadings through the Bab Al Mandeb strait falling 36 per cent in two weeks.

The conflict between the US and Iran continues for a 10th night. US Central Command said it targeted maritime capabilities, command centres, and missile and drone sites, while Iran launched attacks on Kuwait and Jordan again.

In Lebanon, the US said pilot zones for the Israeli military’s withdrawal from the south of the country have begun. The announcement comes ahead of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's visit to the White House today.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace has approved a pilot project to house Palestinians in Gaza, in a move that appears to stray from initial plans for reconstruction.

And the UAE marks a milestone in its Emiratisation programme as more than 190,000 Emiratis are now employed by private companies, meeting the scheme's targets for the first half of the year.

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