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Trending Middle East

Saudi tankers make U-turn in Red Sea, Trump pledges support for Lebanon, and chickenpox spreads in Gaza

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

July 22, 2026

Several tankers carrying Saudi oil have turned around in the Red Sea one day after the Houthis declared a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia. The new threats are raising fears of further disruption to Gulf trade.

Kuwait’s military air defences intercepted hostile missiles and drones again this morning, which it says was an Iranian attack. This comes as the US completes its 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iran.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said US airlines will be allowed to resume direct flights to Lebanon, ending a four-decade ban. The announcement came during a visit by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House.

In Gaza, chickenpox is spreading rapidly, with nearly 10,000 cases recorded among children in the first two weeks of summer.

In an effort to boost tourism, Dubai has launched a scheme that offers residents up to Dh3,000 in hotel and leisure discounts when they invite family and friends to visit the emirate.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: July 22, 2026, 5:20 AM
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