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Trump considers major attack on Iran, Iraqi PM visits Tehran, and Gaza's enormous reconstruction cost

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

July 24, 2026

Iran has reportedly rejected a ceasefire proposal delivered by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi during his first visit to Tehran. This comes as US President Donald Trump considers conducting a “massive attack” against Iran.

During his visit, Mr Al Zaidi announced the establishment of an Iraqi-Iranian Joint Economic Committee. The two countries also signed several agreements concerning foreign affairs, finance and energy.

Mr Trump said a US-Saudi civil nuclear agreement signed a day earlier, would advance only if Riyadh joins the Abraham Accords with Israel, marking a shift from his administration's original position.

A new report on Gaza has found that reconstruction will cost seven times more than the combined cost of the three previous wars in the territory.

And in the UAE, researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi have discovered a weakness in malaria parasites that could be instrumental in developing future treatments.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: July 24, 2026, 5:36 AM
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