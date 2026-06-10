Iran and US exchange strikes, Israel orders residents to leave Tyre, and new rules for Dubai visa

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Iran says it launched attacks on US military targets across the region in response to American strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. US officials say most incoming missiles and drones were intercepted.

Israel orders residents to leave parts of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, including its Christian quarter, as military operations intensify and air strikes hit the city.

Several western countries, including the UK, France, Norway and Canada, announce sanctions targeting individuals and organisations linked to Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

In the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, says the country will continue to invest in advanced defence capabilities, military readiness and innovation as regional security threats persist.

And Dubai authorities say tourists can now obtain 30-day and 60-day single-entry visas within 48 hours.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.