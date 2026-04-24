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Trending Middle East

Lebanon and Israel to extend ceasefire and AI to drive UAE government services

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

April 24, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is to be extended by three weeks as talks in Washington show signs of progress.

In the Strait of Hormuz, tensions remain high as the US and Iran warn of further escalation, with concerns over sea mines and risks to global shipping.

Iranian officials also say the country has begun collecting tolls from vessels passing through the strait, as it seeks to tighten its grip on the key waterway.

Meanwhile, the UAE announces a plan to use artificial intelligence to deliver half of government services within two years, transforming how the state operates.

And Emirates airline says it remains confident it can withstand the effects of the regional war, owing to strong demand and secure fuel supplies.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: April 24, 2026, 5:03 AM
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