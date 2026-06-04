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Trending Middle East

Kuwait releases airport strike footage, Lebanon ceasefire agreed and UAE confirms no Ebola cases

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

June 04, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Kuwait releases CCTV footage it says shows a missile striking Kuwait International Airport, as authorities expel Iranian diplomats and step up their response to the attack.

Lebanon and Israel said they agreed to implement a ceasefire after negotiations in Washington aimed at ending months of fighting, although violence continues on the ground and Iran insists Lebanon must be part of any wider regional settlement.

We also examine why reconstruction in Gaza remains stalled months after billions of dollars were pledged, with humanitarian needs still mounting across the enclave.

In the UAE, health authorities confirm there are no Ebola cases in the country after a traveller who visited the Emirates was later diagnosed in Uganda.

And despite disruption linked to the Iran war, the UAE’s non-oil private sector continues to expand, with businesses reporting stronger domestic demand and rising output.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: June 04, 2026, 5:37 AM
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