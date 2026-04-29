UAE's Opec exit, when Charles met Trump and Dubai's 'super-hub' suburb – Trending

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the UAE confirms its exit from Opec as a long-term strategy to gain greater flexibility in oil production and meet higher output targets.

We also look at Adnoc’s progress towards producing five million barrels per day, as the energy sector adjusts to disruption caused by the Iran war.

In Washington, British King Charles III defended Nato during an address to Congress, as tensions persist between the alliance and the administration of President Donald Trump.

In Dubai, a major infrastructure push is set to transform Jumeirah Golf Estates into a key transport centre, linking metro, rail and road networks.

And a new report shows women now hold 15 per cent of board seats on UAE-listed companies, more than double the Gulf average, as representation continues to rise.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.