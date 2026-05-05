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Trending Middle East

UAE attacks condemned, Hormuz tensions rise, schools move online

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

May 05, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, tensions are rising around the Strait of Hormuz after renewed Iranian attacks on the UAE, drawing widespread international condemnation.

We look at the UAE’s response, including intercepted missiles and drone strikes that caused damage in Fujairah, as officials warn the country will not be intimidated.

In the Strait of Hormuz, maritime incidents continue, with reports of vessel strikes and disruptions following the US announcement it would escort stranded ships through the waterway.

The impact of the escalation is being felt more widely, with oil prices shifting, flights stabilising after limited disruption, and schools in the UAE moving to distance learning as a precaution.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: May 05, 2026, 6:45 AM
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