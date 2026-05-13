Reflecting on Art Dubai ahead of 20th event

In this special live edition of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews look back at the past 20 years that shaped one of the UAE’s most significant fairs: Art Dubai.

In this episode, Art Dubai director Dunja Gottweis and Emirati artist and designer Azza Al Qubaisi join the hosts for a conversation about the evolution of the event, as well as the country’s flourishing art scene over the past two decades.

They talk about the legacy of the fair and its role in championing talent from the Middle East and wider Global South. They also address the challenges of organising this year’s event as regional tension rise. Originally planned to take place in April, Art Dubai is now set to open to the public on May 15.

Gottweis and Al Qubaisi offer advice for visitors on how to make the most of the fair, especially when short on time. And in true Culture Bites fashion, the guests and hosts share their recommendations of what not to miss this year.