Free entry for postponed Art Dubai 2026 'special edition' in May

Art Dubai has announced the first details of its revised 2026 fair, with a "special" edition set to take place at Madinat Jumeirah from May 15-17, and a VIP preview set for May 14.

The event will be free to attend and will run in a modified format, bringing together about 75 presentations from commercial galleries, institutional participants and partners.

The fair was originally set to run in April, but was postponed and ultimately scaled back after the start of the Iran war.

Similar to measures taken during Covid-19, the event will introduce a risk-sharing model for exhibiting galleries, with booth costs payable based on success.

“Art Dubai’s story is Dubai’s story, and producing this special edition would only be possible in Dubai, for an organisation that has grown hand in hand with the city, and with the support of our long-term partners,” says Benedetta Ghione, executive director, Art Dubai Group.

“Current circumstances mean that this may not be what we had planned to mark our 20th edition, but the galleries and wider programmes represent what makes Art Dubai both unique and special.”

The scaled-back fair will offer free entry to visitors for the first time. Photo: Art Dubai Info

The fair will include more than 45 gallery presentations across contemporary, modern and digital art, with participating galleries from nearly 20 countries, including about 60 per cent drawn from the region.

The exhibitor list includes a strong Dubai and Abu Dhabi contingent. Participating UAE galleries are Aisha Alabbar, Ayyam Gallery, Carbon 12, Dom Art Projects, Efie Gallery, Foundry, Gallery Isabelle, Iris Projects, Iyad Qanazea Gallery, Lawrie Shabibi, Leila Heller Gallery, Meem Gallery, Nika Project Space, Rarares Gallery, Rizq Art Initiative, Shankay, Tabari Artspace, Taymour Grahne Projects, The Third Line and Waddington Custot.

Regional exhibitors include Athr from Jeddah, Riyadh and AlUla; Saleh Barakat Gallery, Agial Art Gallery and Blue Rose from Beirut; Hafez Gallery from Jeddah; Hunna Art from Kuwait; and Gallery One and Zawyeh Gallery from Ramallah.

The wider international line-up includes Ab-Anbar Gallery, Art Fungible, Galerie Atiss Dakar, AWL, Pedro Cera, Dirimart, Galerie Frank Elbaz, GVCC, Mark Hachem, Iragui, Iregular, JD Malat Gallery, John Martin Gallery, Labor, Galleria Franco Noero, Perrotin, Pinksummer, The Rooster Gallery, Lilia Ben Salah, Solo and SSK.

“What stands out is the strength and intent of these presentations: galleries are showing ambitious, considered work, reflecting both the depth of the region and its connections across a wider set of cultural contexts,” says Dunja Gottweis, director, Art Dubai Fair.

Alongside the gallery presentations, Art Dubai will stage exhibitions, large-scale installations, commissions, performances, screenings and daily talks, with details of each to be announced in the coming weeks.

Programme highlights include Made Forward, a major presentation from Dubai Collection, the 20th edition of the Global Art Forum, an exhibition curated by Barjeel Art Foundation and a performance-led programme with Sharjah Art Foundation.

Highlights include artist talks, large-scale installations and a performance-led programme. Photo: Art Dubai Info

“Things we do together have been a guiding thread in shaping the programme,” says Alexie Glass-Kantor, executive director – curatorial, Art Dubai Group. “The focus is on creating an experience that feels connected and open.”

Organisers also announced moving image works in collaboration with Alserkal Avenue, as well as further partnerships with Art Jameel, the Ministry of Culture and House of Arts / Expo City Dubai.

A separate commissions and installations programme will feature artists Khalid Al Banna, Hashel Al Lamki, Ahmed and Rashid bin Shabib, Rami Farook, Kevork Mourad, Yaw Owusu, Neda Razavipour and Sudarshan Shetty.

Art Dubai is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai Culture is the strategic partner of this special edition presented in partnership with ARM Holding.