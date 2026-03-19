Art Dubai 2026 shifts to May with 'more focused and flexible format'

Art Dubai will shift its 2026 fair to May, organisers have announced, with the event set to return to Madinat Jumeirah from May 14 to 17 in a revised format.

The fair had previously been scheduled to take place in April.

Several events across the region have been postponed because of continuing Iranian attacks. In the UAE, Arabian Travel Market has been moved from May to August, and the Megacampus Summit has shifted from March to September.

Organisers said the decision followed discussions with stakeholders and reflected the importance of maintaining a platform that supports the region’s galleries, artists and institutions.

“This edition will take the form of a more focused and flexible format, bringing together galleries, artists and institutions through a combination of presentations, collaborations and public programming,” the organisers said.

Art Dubai, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, has played a central role in building the region’s commercial art infrastructure and remains a key fixture in the Gulf’s cultural calendar. The coming event is the first under new fair director Dunja Gottweis.

In recent years, Art Dubai has expanded beyond a single annual event, with year-round programming and institutional partnerships across the city, including collaborations such as Dubai Collection Nights, organised in partnership with Dubai Art and Culture Authority.

Art Dubai's 2026 fair was originally set to take place in April. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

“Art Dubai maintains deep ties to local and regional cultural networks, forged over decades through collaborations, commissions and institutional and governmental partnerships,” said Benedetta Ghione, executive director of Art Dubai Group. “Collectors become patrons, artists gain long-term visibility and institutions encounter practices early enough to support their trajectories.”

Initial plans for the 2026 fair included more than 100 presentations from over 35 countries, spanning contemporary, modern and digital art, alongside curated sections such as Bawwaba and Art Dubai Digital.

Further details on the revised format and participating galleries are to be announced in the coming weeks.