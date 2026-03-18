Dubai's Arabian Travel Market rescheduled to August

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Dubai’s annual tourism event, Arabian Travel Market, has postponed its edition this year from May to August amid the regional war.

Originally scheduled to take place from May 4–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM will now run from August 17-20 at the same venue, organiser RX said in a statement.

The decision to reschedule the event has been made to “prioritise the safety and well-being of customers, partners and colleagues, and to give the global travel and tourism community greater confidence and flexibility to attend”, it said.

The aviation sector in the Middle East has been heavily disrupted by the regional war, with airlines in the Gulf operating a limited number of routes and flights. A number of international carriers have also suspended their operations to and from the region.

Despite the closure of UAE airspace at certain points during the conflict, more than 1.4 million passengers have been able to pass through the nation's airports between March 1-12, the General Civil Aviation Authority said last week.

Play We will bounce 'back very quickly' from Iran war disruption, says Dubai Airports CEO Play 02:08

The biggest risk for Gulf airlines currently is the loss of revenue after seven days of suspensions in regular operations, analysts have said.

Historically, however, Gulf airlines have recovered quickly from past challenges, including the pandemic and other regional conflicts.

In the hospitality sector, more than 80,000 short-term rental bookings in Dubai were cancelled in the first week of Iranian air strikes on the UAE, data group AirDNA had said.

But analysts said that the UAE's tourism industry is rallying to boost hotel occupancy and business activity as the sector counts the cost of Iran's unprovoked attacks. The sector remains resilient despite challenges, they added.

The decision to reschedule ATM "reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone can participate at this important industry gathering", ATM exhibition director Danielle Curtis said.

ATM continues to expand each year, having grown 16 per cent annually and attracting more than 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries.

The 2025 edition of ATM showcased how the latest technologies and innovations have been reshaping travel, focusing on sustainability practices and the continued adoption of artificial intelligence.