- One person killed by shrapnel after missile interception in Abu Dhabi
- Iran's Basij paramilitary force commander killed in strike, Israel says
- UAE airspace reopens after temporary closure amid Iranian attacks
- Iraq in talks with Iran to allow oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz
- Israel orders residents of southern Lebanon to flee
- Fire at Abu Dhabi's Shah gasfield under control but operations suspended
- At least 3,530 injured in Israel since start of war
- 'We were shocked,' Trump says on Iranian attacks on Gulf states
- Saudi Crown Prince discusses regional escalation with Egypt’s President
- More than 3,000 people killed in Iran, rights group says
Updated: March 17, 2026, 9:55 AM