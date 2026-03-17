  • One person killed by shrapnel after missile interception in Abu Dhabi
  • Iran's Basij paramilitary force commander killed in strike, Israel says
  • UAE airspace reopens after temporary closure amid Iranian attacks
  • Iraq in talks with Iran to allow oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz
  • Israel orders residents of southern Lebanon to flee
  • Fire at Abu Dhabi's Shah gasfield under control but operations suspended
  • At least 3,530 injured in Israel since start of war
  • 'We were shocked,' Trump says on Iranian attacks on Gulf states
  • Saudi Crown Prince discusses regional escalation with Egypt’s President
  • More than 3,000 people killed in Iran, rights group says
Updated: March 17, 2026, 9:55 AM