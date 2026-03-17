One person killed by shrapnel after missile interception in Abu Dhabi

Iran's Basij paramilitary force commander killed in strike, Israel says

UAE airspace reopens after temporary closure amid Iranian attacks

Iraq in talks with Iran to allow oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz

Israel orders residents of southern Lebanon to flee

Fire at Abu Dhabi's Shah gasfield under control but operations suspended

At least 3,530 injured in Israel since start of war

'We were shocked,' Trump says on Iranian attacks on Gulf states

Saudi Crown Prince discusses regional escalation with Egypt’s President