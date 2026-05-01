Strait of Hormuz blockade 'wreaking havoc' on global economy, warns China's UN envoy

China’s ambassador to the UN said on Friday that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz was "wreaking havoc" on global oil markets and the wider economy, as the Iran war continues to disrupt energy flows.

“The root cause of this situation is the illegitimate war by the United States and Israel against Iran,” Fu Cong told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, on the first day of China’s Security Council presidency for this month.

He urged all parties to reopen the vital waterway “as quickly as possible”, calling on Iran to lift restrictions and the US to ease its naval blockade.

Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the strait, cutting off vast amounts of oil, gas and fertiliser from the world economy, while the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Mr Fu said that if the strait remained closed when US President Donald Trump visits China this month, the issue would be “high on the agenda” of talks.

“And, of course, the bilateral relationship between China and the US goes far beyond the issue of Hormuz," he added. "And I think it is in the interest of both countries and both peoples, and I may say, for the entire world, of the people of the entire world, that China and the US maintain a steady and sound and sustainable relationship."

Mr Fu said China was engaging with all parties and backing mediation efforts to end the Iran war, including those led by Pakistan, expressing hope they would produce results.

“The most urgent issue is to keep the ceasefire,” he said, warning against any resumption of fighting. “There has to be good-faith negotiations between the two sides.

"I think the international community should be mobilised and raise our voices against the resumption of fighting."

The war, which began when the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes on February 28, has been on hold since a ceasefire began on April 8. So far, only one round of direct talks between Iranian and US officials has been held – and it ended without progress.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Trump said he was “not satisfied” with Iran’s latest proposal to end the war, adding that Tehran was demanding terms he could not accept.