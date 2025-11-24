Trump says he will go to China in April and host Xi later next year

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has accepted an invitation to visit China in April, and that he invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Washington later next year.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said he had spoken with Mr Xi by phone and discussed the war in Ukraine, fentanyl and purchases of American soybeans.

"Our relationship with China is extremely strong," he wrote.

Beijing said the two leaders had discussed trade, Taiwan and Ukraine on the call. It made no mention of state visits.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Mr Xi had "underscored that Taiwan’s return to China is an integral part of the post-war international order".

The phone call came several weeks after the two leaders met in person in South Korea.

Mr Trump said he had agreed to reduce tariffs on China in exchange for Beijing cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade, resuming purchases of US soybeans and continuing the exports of rare earth minerals.

On Monday, Mr Trump said that since then, there has been "significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate".

The Department of Agriculture says China has resumed the purchase of soybeans from the US.

The volume, however, is still well short of the 12 million tonnes that China has agreed to buy by the end of the year.

