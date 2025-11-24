US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in October. Reuters
News

US

Trump says he will go to China in April and host Xi later next year

US President says he spoke with Chinese leader by phone

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

November 24, 2025

  English
  • Arabic

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has accepted an invitation to visit China in April, and that he invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Washington later next year.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said he had spoken with Mr Xi by phone and discussed the war in Ukraine, fentanyl and purchases of American soybeans.

"Our relationship with China is extremely strong," he wrote.

Beijing said the two leaders had discussed trade, Taiwan and Ukraine on the call. It made no mention of state visits.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Mr Xi had "underscored that Taiwan’s return to China is an integral part of the post-war international order".

The phone call came several weeks after the two leaders met in person in South Korea.

Mr Trump said he had agreed to reduce tariffs on China in exchange for Beijing cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade, resuming purchases of US soybeans and continuing the exports of rare earth minerals.

On Monday, Mr Trump said that since then, there has been "significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate".

The Department of Agriculture says China has resumed the purchase of soybeans from the US.

The volume, however, is still well short of the 12 million tonnes that China has agreed to buy by the end of the year.

Key figures in the life of the fort

Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort.

Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure.

Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn.

Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Updated: November 24, 2025, 8:51 PM
