Russia and China block UN resolution calling for reopening of Strait of Hormuz

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Russia and China on Tuesday blocked a UN Security Council resolution addressing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Bahrain-sponsored resolution received 11 votes in favour, two abstentions and two - Russia and China - against. Both China and Russia hold veto power on the council.

The vote comes after more than five weeks of war, sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, that have raised oil prices and disrupted traffic through one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Iran has restricted passage through the strait, raising concerns over global supply chains and energy markets.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani told the Security Council ahead of the vote that Gulf Cooperation Council states are a key source of global energy supplies, making the security of the Strait of Hormuz a matter of international responsibility tied to global economic stability.

He said Iran had “no right” to close the waterway or restrict international navigation, warning that any disruption would deprive countries of vital resources and threaten global markets.

US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the Council that Iran "tyrannical regime" has persisted for decades in "escalating its attacks against the American people... allies in the region, and the world's commercial fleets" in violation of international law and multiple Security Council resolutions.

He said Tehran was now “taking the Strait of Hormuz hostage” and, with it, the global economy.

"Well, colleagues, that may be its last act,” he added.

Bahrain, which holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member UN Security Council, had circulated several draft resolutions over recent days in an effort to bridge deep divisions among members.

The initial draft, proposed in close co-ordination with the members of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) as well as Jordan, included language explicitly citing Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which grants the Security Council authority to impose measures ranging from sanctions to military action.

The core provision of the latest draft resolution “encourages” member states to coordinate defensive measures to safeguard navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, including vessel escorts, and to deter attempts to disrupt maritime traffic.

It further determines that Iran’s actions in and around the Strait constitute a threat to international peace and security, demanding that Tehran immediately halt all attacks, threats against commercial shipping, and any efforts to impede freedom of navigation.

The text also requests the Secretary General to report on any further Iranian attacks or provocations targeting merchant vessels, with an initial update due within one week of the resolution’s adoption.

It also urges a return to diplomatic engagement, and welcomes initiatives aimed at securing a durable and lasting peace.

The language stops short of authorising the use of force, reflecting compromises made after objections by veto-wielding members Russia and China who both argued it could heighten rather than ease tension.

It seeks to guarantee the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies through the strait, a narrow waterway at the mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which about a fifth of global oil trade usually passes.

France, backed by several Security Council members, had also raised concerns about the definition of the “use of force”, arguing that it should be tightly restricted to defensive actions only.

The revised draft includes multiple references to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), reaffirming that member states have the right to defend their vessels against attacks or provocations that threaten freedom of navigation.

It also makes clear that the resolution applies solely to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and does not alter states’ rights or obligations under international law.

Since the war began on February 28, Iran has attacked ships, ports and energy infrastructure across the Gulf, disrupting maritime trade and energy supplies while fuelling wider economic and supply chain instability in the region.

Iran said on Monday it wanted a lasting end to the war, and pushed back against pressure to reopen the strait. US President Donald Trump warned the country could be “taken out” if it did not meet his Tuesday night deadline to reach a deal.