Iran seeks China backing as US pause opens diplomatic window in Hormuz

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met China’s Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday, as Tehran sought to strengthen its hand after US President Donald Trump paused a military operation to free ships stranded in the Gulf.

The talks come days before a planned summit between Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring China’s growing role as a potential mediator in a conflict that has shaken global energy markets and left maritime traffic in disarray.

Beijing has positioned itself as a neutral broker, even as Washington seeks to loosen Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz – a vital artery through which about 20 per cent of global oil supply normally flows.

The war, which erupted on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has killed thousands, spread across the region and disrupted global shipping. The situation remains volatile despite a ceasefire that has technically held since early April.

The US has paused “Project Freedom” – a naval escort mission designed to guide stranded vessels through the strait – in what Mr Trump described as a goodwill gesture to advance negotiations. However, a broader US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in place, and hundreds of ships are still stuck or moving cautiously through the strait.

Washington insists it has achieved its core military objectives after weeks of strikes on Iran, shifting its focus to securing maritime transit. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the current phase is “defensive”, while acknowledging casualties among civilian sailors and risks to shipping.

Mr Trump said on social media that the pause followed “tremendous military success” and progress towards a possible agreement with Iran, citing mediation efforts by Pakistan and other countries, and framing the suspension of Project Freedom as a short-term step to test whether a final deal could be reached.

Tehran, meanwhile, continues to test the limits of the truce. Its missile and drone attacks on Monday against commercial vessels and the UAE show how quickly the ceasefire could unravel.

A US State Department official also said Iran and its proxy groups have launched more than 600 attacks on US targets in Iraq since the start of the war, warning Baghdad of the need for “action, not words” against Iran-backed militias.

Both Iran and the US accuse each other of violations, and neither appears willing to concede strategic ground, particularly over control of the strait.

Analysts, however, say Washington’s approach is increasingly incoherent.

“It’s hard to escape the sense that the administration simply does not have a coherent strategy for Iran, and that what we are witnessing instead is a form of strategic improvisation,” Danny Citrinowicz, a Middle East expert, wrote on X.

Adding to the confusion, Mr Trump played down reports of ceasefire violations, insisting Iran has “no chance” against US forces and that its nuclear and naval capabilities have been “wiped out”, while warning Tehran it would only “survive” if it makes a deal – remarks that contrast sharply with the US military posture and mixed diplomatic signalling.

Iran has also announced plans to issue transit permits for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz under a new “Strait Authority”, with state media saying ships would be contacted and required to comply with “transit regulations” before receiving clearance.

The US and Gulf states have drafted a UN Security Council resolution calling for Iran to halt attacks on shipping in the strait and establish protections for navigation, after the strikes on Monday.