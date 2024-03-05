Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal arrives in Abu Dhabi for state visit

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday on an official state visit.

Sheikh Meshal was received by President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on his arrival, state news agency Wam reported.

The Emir, who was sworn in as ruler in December following the death of his half-brother Sheikh Nawaf, has already visited the other countries – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman – that make up the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) over the past couple of months.

Economic and trade agreements and deals between the two countries over the past several decades have contributed to increasing the volume of investments and trade exchanges between Kuwait and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman meets Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal during his first official visit in Riyadh. SPA

In 2014, the UAE and Kuwait established a high-joint committee with an emphasis on intensifying efforts to enhance co-operation between both countries and advance the joint GCC action.

Among the most prominent agreements signed between the two countries was a three-way deal in the field of securities signed in February 2022 between the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the Kuwait Stock Exchange and the Kuwait Clearing Company.

Statistics from the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority indicate that the total number of Kuwaiti shareholders in publicly traded companies increased from three individuals in 2000 to 40,979 individuals in 2022, according to the UAE’s Ministry of Finance.

Trade between the UAE and Kuwait in the first half of 2023 reached Dh22.3 billion ($6.07 billion), while statistics compiled by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security indicate that the total trade exchange between the UAE and Kuwait amounted to Dh44.8 billion during 2023, and Dh44.1 billion during 2022, a growth of 15 per cent compared with 2021.