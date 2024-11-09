President Sheikh Mohamed will hold talks with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal on Sunday. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed will hold talks with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal on Sunday. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

UAE President to begin state visit to Kuwait

Sheikh Mohamed and Emir of Kuwait will meet to discuss fraternal ties between the countries

The National

November 09, 2024

President Sheikh Mohamed will travel to Kuwait on Sunday for a state visit, where he will meet Sheikh Meshal, Emir of the country.

The leaders will look at areas of co-operation, especially in the economic, investment and development sectors.

Ties between the two countries are close. Sheikh Mohamed's visit follows a meeting with Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, in Abu Dhabi in September.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met the Emir of Kuwait during an official visit to the country in October.

"Visiting Kuwait always feels like being among family and friends. Through this visit, I look forward to strengthening the ties that have united our peoples for over 60 years, as well as enhancing co-operation, and advancing the shared vision of our leaders," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

"We wish Kuwait continued prosperity and success, guided by the leadership of its Emir and strengthened by the determination of its people."

A new Kuwaiti embassy opened in Abu Dhabi in September. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, joined Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Foreign Minister of Kuwait, to inaugurate it.

Updated: November 09, 2024, 6:40 AM

