President Sheikh Mohamed says building Emirati families a ‘national responsibility’

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday attended the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, where he took part a session on building Emirati families.

He said building Emirati families and fostering conditions for their growth is a shared national responsibility requiring a holistic approach, state news agency Wam reported. It is a responsibility shared by individuals, the community, and all state institutions, Sheikh Mohamed said, as he called for policies that contribute to family building.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke as leaders and officials from the social, education, human development and healthcare sectors met in the capital. The session also reviewed the key challenges and socio-economic factors facing families.

It was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, among others.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings every year bring together more than 500 leaders and officials from federal and local entities.

Also on Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan announced the creation of the 71 Challenge for Young Government Leaders.

The project is being introduced to empower and engage young government leaders, unlocking their potential while fostering a community of future leaders. It was unveiled in a meeting with young government officials during the Annual Meetings.

