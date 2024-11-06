Sheikh Hamdan launches challenge for young government leaders

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/27/sheikh-hamdan-meets-president-of-uzbekistan-on-official-visit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced the creation of the 71 Challenge for Young Government Leaders. The project was created to empower and engage young government leaders, unlocking their potential while fostering a community of future leaders. The scheme was unveiled at a meeting with young government officials during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/05/sheikh-mansour-honours-recipients-of-the-uae-order-for-culture-and-creativity/" target="_blank">UAE Government Annual Meetings</a> 2024 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. "Young people are the driving force behind our nation's progress, fuelling its development and innovation," said Sheikh Hamdan. "We believe their energy is essential to realising our future vision, elevating the UAE's global standing. The 71 Challenge empowers UAE youth, refining their leadership skills and nurturing their creativity to become integral contributors to our nation's development." A group of 45 young government leaders from federal and local entities are participating in "Challenge 71" to develop eight specialised projects under supervision. The categories are family, community solidarity and national identity; education and advanced technology; digital transformation and Emirati innovation; entrepreneurship; economic productivity with Emirati talent; digital economy and talent attraction; sports excellence; and new media and global influence. Top projects will be selected for their impact and outstanding leaders will be recognised for their contribution to the winning projects, the Dubai Government Media Office said. Ohood Al Roumi, the UAE Minister of State for Government Development and Future, said the project embodies the UAE leadership's vision of cultivating a new generation capable of driving future transformations and navigating rapid changes in priority sectors. “Investing in national teams equipped with the characteristic Emirati spirit of challenge and determination, inspired by the founding fathers, ensures the UAE's future readiness by developing young leaders who exceed expectations. This challenge enhances leadership skills, empowering young professionals with innovative approaches to address challenges and bolster the UAE's competitiveness in achieving its national objectives.”