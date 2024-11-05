Sheikh Mohammed honours winners of the UAE AI Award

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to the winners of the UAE AI Award at the government's annual meetings in Abu Dhabi.
The award, which was launched last March by the UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, seeks to inspire federal, local and semi-government bodies to embrace advanced AI applications. There were more than 225 entries from 76 government and semi-government bodies, and 44 private organisations.
“Artificial Intelligence will radically change business and the delivery of public services, and we are determined to be at the forefront among countries adopting AI tools to accelerate government work," Sheikh Mohammed said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs won the Service Excellence category award for its Smart Mission project, an AI-driven consulate service that require no human intervention, Dubai Government Media Office said.
DP World received an award in the Operational Efficiency category for its Tanbeeh platform, which helps detects fires within five seconds by processing more than 500 hours of surveillance footage from cameras.
The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) received the award for the Decision-Making category for its STEAM+ integrated modelling and analysis system. The system provides insights into current transport patterns, identifies population needs, anticipates shifts in demand and forecasts future developments in mobility across Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council secured the Emirati AI Solutions award for its Falcon project, a generative language model described by the media office as rivalling major tech players such as Meta, Google and OpenAI.
The awards ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
