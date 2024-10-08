Sheikh Hamdan arrives in Kuwait for official visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, arrived in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kuwait/" target="_blank">Kuwait</a> on Tuesday for an official visit. He was received by Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, after landing, Dubai Media Office announced. Sheikh Hamdan will head a high-level UAE delegation, with talks set to focus on the continuing consultation and co-ordination between the two countries, state news agency Wam reported. Also on the agenda will be bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in vital sectors. It follows an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/26/sheikh-hamdan-to-depart-uae-on-friday-for-official-visit-to-uzbekistan/" target="_blank">official visit to Uzbekistan</a> in September, where Sheikh Hamdan led a high-level delegation to the Central Asian country for talks with several top officials to "explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and expanding bilateral relations between the two nations". Sheikh Hamdan held talks with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, and witnessed the signing of a number of agreements aimed at furthering partnerships between two countries at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent. It marked Sheikh Hamdan's first overseas engagement since being appointed to the UAE Cabinet in July. Sheikh Hamdan was named Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, following consultation with President Sheikh Mohamed.