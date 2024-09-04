President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held talks with Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, in Abu Dhabi.

Discussions at Qasr Al Shati focused on advances made in furthering long-standing ties between the friendly nations.

The meeting addressed the importance of supporting GCC efforts to serve the common interests of the six countries it represents – the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

Sheikh Fahad conveyed the greetings of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal and his wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity, state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed returned similar sentiments to the Kuwaiti leader.

The meeting was attended by a number of Emirati ministers and officials, including Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Ahmed Al Zaabi, Adviser to the UAE President. Mr Al Sabah was joined by a Kuwaiti delegation.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also met Mr Al Sabah on Wednesday.

They underscored the strong links between the Gulf countries during the talks at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meetings came after Sheikh Mohamed hosted Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Foreign Minister of Kuwait on Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, later inaugurated the new Kuwait embassy.

The building is in the Embassies District, Al Ma'arid, with a commemorative plaque unveiled to mark the opening of the mission.

Sheikh Abdullah said the new building signified the strength of the relationship between the UAE and Kuwait, Wam reported on Monday.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Jamal Al Ghunaim, Kuwait's ambassador to the UAE, and several Gulf ambassadors, diplomats and senior officials.

