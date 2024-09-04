President Sheikh Mohamed visits Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> visited the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/31/adihex-2024-festival-to-celebrate-uae-heritage-culture-and-conservation-begins/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition</a> at the National Exhibition Centre in the capital on Wednesday. He spoke with exhibitors and was briefed on the participation of several international companies in the field of hunting and equestrian industries, state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted how important the festival is in showcasing the country’s cultural heritage, particularly to younger generations. He was accompanied by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. The nine-day event started on Saturday and offers an array of exhibits showcasing falconry, hunting, equestrian sports, fishing, environmental preservation and culture. The staging of Adihex has traditionally meant that summer is on the wane and the camping season is near. The 21st edition will feature thousands of brands across 11 sectors. A falcon beauty contest, an Arabian Saluki beauty contest and the most beautiful falcon hood and perch will feature. Auctions of camels and top falcon breeds are also among the highlights. Last year, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2023/09/08/prized-falcon-sells-for-dh600000-on-final-day-of-adihex/" target="_blank">prized falcon fetched</a> Dh600,000 ($163,380) at an auction held on the final day of the festival. In 2022, one bidder spent Dh1.01 million for a Pure Gyr American ultra-white falcon. <i>Adihex runs from August 31 to September 8 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.</i>